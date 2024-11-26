Aerometrex Ltd. Reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth

Aerometrex Ltd. (AU:AMX) has released an update.
Aerometrex Ltd. has reported a record operating revenue of $24.17 million for 2024, marking a 9% increase from the previous year, driven by strong performances in its MetroMap and LiDAR divisions. The company is focused on enhancing efficiency and profitability through strategic initiatives, including outsourcing aviation activities for MetroMap, which aims to reduce costs and improve service delivery. As Aerometrex continues to expand its offerings, it remains committed to delivering long-term value to shareholders by concentrating on the growth of its MetroMap subscription business.
