Aerometrex AGM Results Highlight Key Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 12:29 am EST

Aerometrex Ltd. (AU:AMX) has released an update.

Aerometrex Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the withdrawal of a resolution to issue performance rights to Managing Director Steve Masters, while other key resolutions were carried with significant support. The geospatial technology company, known for its products like MetroMap and LiDAR, continues to strengthen its leadership and market presence in Australia and the USA.

