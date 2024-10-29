Aeris Resources Reports Strong Quarterly Performance

Aeris Resources Limited (AU:AIS) has released an update.

Aeris Resources Limited reported a strong quarter with a copper equivalent production of 10.2kt and improved costs, notably with Tritton and Cracow mines outperforming expectations. Cash and receivables increased to $39.1M, showing financial resilience. While the Jaguar site remains on care and maintenance, feasibility work at Stockman progresses.

