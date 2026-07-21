AerCap Orders 15 Additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Jets

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) on Tuesday said AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) placed an order for 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to meet growing demand for modern widebody jets.

The agreement includes substitution rights for the 787-10.

The company said the 787-10 offers 50 more seats than the 787-9 while reducing fuel consumption and emissions by 25% compared with the aircraft it replaces.

The provision allows AerCap to switch to the larger aircraft variant to provide customers with greater capacity and operational flexibility.

The latest order increases AerCap's 787 Dreamliner portfolio to around 140 aircraft, reinforcing its position as the world's largest owner of 787 Dreamliner jets.

In the pre-market trading, Boeing Co. is 0.44% higher at $210.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the pre-market trading, AerCap Holdings is 0.44% higher at $148.98 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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