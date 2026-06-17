AEP Fuels Growth With Infrastructure Upgrades and Renewables

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP continues to invest in infrastructure modernization to improve system reliability and meet rising customer demand. American Electric Power is also steadily expanding its renewable energy portfolio.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces operational risks due to its substantial dependence on a limited number of Retail Electric Providers (REPs).

Key Drivers Behind AEP’s Growth

AEP’s geographically diverse operations provide exposure to revenue streams across multiple states, reducing its reliance on any single market. The company owns the largest electricity transmission network in the United States, with approximately 40,000 circuit miles of transmission lines and more than 252,000 miles of distribution infrastructure.



To enhance grid reliability and meet evolving customer needs, AEP plans to invest $50 billion in its transmission and distribution operations between 2026 and 2030, supporting grid modernization efforts and the delivery of tailored energy solutions. These investments should benefit the company by boosting the modernization and expansion of its transmission and distribution infrastructure.



AEP continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio through sustained capital investments. The company plans to invest $8 billion in regulated renewable energy projects during 2026-2030 as part of its broader $78 billion capital expenditure program spanning generation, transmission and distribution operations. This investment strategy is expected to drive an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in its rate base through 2030, with nearly 90% of planned expenditures projected to be recovered through regulatory mechanisms that help minimize recovery lag.



The company continues to focus on reducing its carbon footprint and advancing cleaner power generation. Based on the assumptions outlined in its latest analysis, it expects to lower its Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030 compared with the 2005 levels.

Potential Obstacles for AEP Stock

AEP Texas maintains significant revenue exposure to a small group of REPs, with its two largest customers contributing 38% of operating revenues in 2025. As a result, any payment delays, financial difficulties or defaults by these REPs could negatively impact AEP Texas’ cash flow and overall financial performance.



As of March 31, 2026, the company had a total generating capacity of nearly 26,300 megawatts (MW), including approximately 10,200 MW from coal-fired facilities. In April 2024, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency introduced four significant regulations affecting fossil-fuel power plants. The company’s management is currently assessing how these regulations may affect the future plans for its generating fleet. As AEP updates its compliance cost estimates and adapts to the evolving regulatory landscape, these requirements could have a material impact on its operating performance while it continues to provide reliable and affordable electricity service.

AEP Stock Price Movement

Over the past six months, AEP shares have risen 12.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.3%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED and Duke Energy Corporation DUK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.51%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $4.01, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 8.1%.



ED’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.47%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $6.09, which calls for a year-over-year rise of 6.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s 2026 sales is pinned at $33.66 billon, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS stands at $6.71, which suggests year-over-year growth of 6.3%.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.