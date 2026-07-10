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Aeon Swings To Earnings In Q1

July 10, 2026 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aeon Co., Ltd. (8267.T), a retail holding company, on Friday reported profit in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to the owners of the parent came in at 13.81 billion yen compared with loss of 6.57 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 4.99 yen.

Operating profit jumped to 75.20 billion yen from 56.28 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to 2.94 trillion yen from 2.57 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal year 2027 operating revenue to be at 12 trillion yen, an increase of 12% year on year.

Operating profit for fiscal year 2027 is anticipated at 340 million yen, an increase of 25.7% over year-on-year changes.

The company expects the fiscal year 2027 profit attributable to the owners of the parent to be at 73 billion, reporesenting 0.4% increase on a year basis with basic earnings per share of 26.39 yen.

On Friday, Aeon Co is currently trading 2.65% lesser at JPY 1,377 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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