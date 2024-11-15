Aegon NV Announces Share Buyback and Raises Guidance

Aegon NV (GB:0Q0Y) has released an update.

Aegon NV has raised its 2024 operating capital generation guidance to €1.2 billion and announced a new €150 million share buyback program, set to begin in January 2025. The company is focusing on growing its strategic assets while maintaining strong capital positions across its units. Despite some commercial volatility, Aegon is committed to executing its strategy for sustainable growth.

