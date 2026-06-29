Aegis Brands CEO Steven Pelton Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Aegis Brands Inc. (AEG.TO), a Canadian food and beverages company, Monday announced that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Steven Pelton will be stepping down, effective immediately to pursue another professional opportunity.

As previously announced, the company is on the look out for a new Chief Executive.

On Friday, AEG.TO shares closed at C$0.275, up 9% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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