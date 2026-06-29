Markets

Aegis Brands CEO Steven Pelton Steps Down

June 29, 2026 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aegis Brands Inc. (AEG.TO), a Canadian food and beverages company, Monday announced that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Steven Pelton will be stepping down, effective immediately to pursue another professional opportunity.

As previously announced, the company is on the look out for a new Chief Executive.

On Friday, AEG.TO shares closed at C$0.275, up 9% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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