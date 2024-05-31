Aega ASA Reports Stable Q1 2024 Performance

Aega ASA (DE:82T0) has released an update.

Aega ASA, the Oslo-based energy company specializing in solar power, reported a slight decrease in Q1 2024 revenues to EURt 693 compared to EURt 722 in Q1 2023, despite consistent production and ongoing investment in new development projects. The company’s EBITDA remained positive, rising to EURt 313 from EURt 303 the previous year. This performance aligns with the company’s expectations and reflects their steady operational output and strategic growth efforts in the solar sector.

