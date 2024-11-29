News & Insights

Aega ASA Faces Strategic Shift Amid Solar Exit

November 29, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Aega ASA (DE:82T0) has released an update.

Aega ASA has exited the third quarter of 2024 without ownership of its solar parks, entering a crucial phase that involves a strategic shift in investment focus. The company plans to convene an extraordinary general meeting to discuss capital increase options and potential delisting from Oslo Euronext Expand. Shareholders face possible dilution if they do not participate in future capital strengthening efforts.

