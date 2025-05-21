AECOM to Support King Fahd Stadium Transformation for Vision 2030

AECOM ACM, a global leader in infrastructure, has partnered with the Saudi Ministry of Sport to provide site supervision consultancy at King Fahd Sport City in Riyadh. The company will support the transformation of the stadium ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.



The project includes transforming the stadium as part of Saudi Arabia’s preparation for the two major international tournaments. This signals the company’s role in advancing key infrastructure efforts within the Kingdom.

AECOM Supports King Fahd Stadium Improvements for Global Events

AECOM is working with the Ministry of Sport to upgrade the stadium as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The project aims to support the country’s goal of using sports to boost the economy and improve community well-being.



The company will lead the upgrade of King Fahd International Stadium, applying its global experience to meet FIFA standards. The improvements aim to prepare the stadium for international events and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of using sports to promote economic growth and community development.

AECOM to Leverage Global Sports and Construction Experience

The partnership with the Ministry of Sport reflects the company’s focus on delivering major infrastructure projects. The company will apply experience from global sports events like the 2022 Qatar World Cup, 2012 London Olympics and 2010 FIFA World Cup, combined with AECOM Hunt’s construction management of notable venues.



AECOM Hunt will serve as a key consulting partner for the stadium project. With experience of managing more than 140 stadiums, including Intuit Dome, Lucas Oil Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SoFi Stadium, it will provide expertise to support the completion of King Fahd Sports City.

Strong Backlog Growth Bodes Well for AECOM

AECOM has been witnessing robust prospects in each of its segments. Currently, it has a good visibility of a strong backlog and pipelines for the upcoming quarters. Owing to the improving global scenario, which is fostering infrastructural demand, there has been an increase in demand for ACM’s services. This improving trend is reflected in the company’s backlog levels.



At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the total backlog was $24.27 billion, up from $23.74 billion in the prior-year period. The current backlog level includes 54.9% contracted backlog growth. AECOM’s ability to consistently secure large, complex projects underpins its competitive advantage. In the fiscal second quarter, the company achieved an 80% win rate on major enterprise pursuits and maintained a more than 50% overall win rate.

Shares of this solutions provider for supporting professional, technical and management solutions have lost 6.3% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 9.6% decline. Although its shares have trended downward, the company is poised to benefit from strength across end-markets and client exposure, reflected by solid organic growth in net service revenues (“NSR”). In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, NSR grew 4% on an adjusted basis. AECOM expects the new U.S. administration’s policies to drive infrastructure investment and support growth in fiscal 2025 and beyond.

AECOM’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, AECOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector are Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL, EMCOR Group, Inc. EME and Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK.



Sterling presently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average. The stock has increased 47.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2025 sales indicates a decrease of 1.7% and the same for earnings implies an increase of 38.5% year over year.



EMCOR currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.8%, on average. The stock has increased 21.7% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for EMCOR’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 13.3% and 9.7%, respectively, from a year ago.



Gibraltar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average. The stock has lost 16.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gibraltar‘s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9.3% and 15.8%, respectively, from a year ago.

