Aecom initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Aecom (ACM) with a Buy rating and $130 price target Since 2020, Aecom has de-risked its portfolio, divesting self-perform at-risk construction and narrowing its focus towards areas of technical expertise and competitive differentiation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it sees a high-graded portfolio with accelerating win rates on more complex projects, limited fixed-price risk, and an expanding addressable market.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.