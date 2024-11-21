News & Insights

Stocks
ACM

Aecom initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

November 21, 2024 — 06:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Aecom (ACM) with a Buy rating and $130 price target Since 2020, Aecom has de-risked its portfolio, divesting self-perform at-risk construction and narrowing its focus towards areas of technical expertise and competitive differentiation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it sees a high-graded portfolio with accelerating win rates on more complex projects, limited fixed-price risk, and an expanding addressable market.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.