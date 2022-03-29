AECOM (ACM) Wins Engineering Services Contract From TxDOT

AECOM ACM has won a design and engineering services contract from the Texas Department of Transportation (“TxDOT”).



Per the contract, AECOM will deliver services to TxDOT’s Maritime Division regarding port, waterway, and intermodal freight planning for the Texas port system. The work includes project management and planning, economic analysis, environmental and permitting, public involvement, technical report development, geotechnical exploration, and signage and illumination design.



Since 2016, this trusted infrastructure consulting firm has been serving TxDOT Maritime. The recent win marks the continuation of these services.



Jennifer Aument, the chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business, said, “We are excited to bring our world-class technical teams to these high-value projects that will help enhance port efficiency and resiliency, expand the movement of freight through intermodal systems, and create new jobs – bolstering the state’s standing as an essential trade gateway to the world.”



The company’s management also noted that Texas maritime system is a vital part of the state’s transportation network and includes several of the nation’s fastest growing ports by export revenue. The improvement opportunities will lead to more effective and safer transportation systems and look forward to leveraging the cross-discipline service offering to help deliver these key capital investments.

Solid Project Execution Aids AECOM

AECOM is a leading solutions provider for supporting professional, technical, and management solutions for diverse industries across end markets like transportation, facilities, government as well as environmental, energy, and water businesses. The major part of the U.S. government’s broad infrastructural plan is focused on transit and water markets, wherein AECOM enjoys a dominant position.



Currently, this leading professional, technical and management solution provider has been witnessing a robust pipeline of pursuits across the business. It has been benefiting from solid infrastructure spending in the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and Australia.

Share Price Performance

Among major industry bellwethers, AECOM appears to be highly attractive to investors. Shares of the company have climbed 25.1% in the past six months, faring better than the industry’s 9.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AECOM has been banking on strength across core transportation, water, and environment markets and a solid backlog. Furthermore, its focus on Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG-related services and digital initiatives are encouraging.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in seven of the trailing eight quarters. The trend is expected to continue in the near term, courtesy of its solid prospects. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up 1.5% over the past 60 days to $3.40 per share, which indicates 20.6% year-over-year growth.



Also, the company currently has a VGM Score of B, supported by a Growth Score of A and a Value Score of B. These positive trends signify analysts’ bullish sentiments and justify ACM’s Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating robust fundamentals and the expectation of outperformance in the near term.



Other Top-Ranked Stocks From the Broader Construction Sector

Fluor Corporation FLR: Fluor — a Zacks Rank #1 company — is gaining from the "Building a Better Future" initiative, which is focused on enhancing markets outside the traditional oil and gas sector, fair and balanced commercial deals, financial discipline, and high-performing business culture. It made significant progress toward strategic goals that comprise the reduction of outstanding debt by 30% and identified ways for more than $150 million in annual cost savings.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fluor’s 2022 earnings has increased from $1.24 to $1.34 per share, indicating 42.6% year-over-year growth.



Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL: Sterling — a Zacks Rank #2 company — has been benefiting from broad-based growth across the E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation solutions segments.



The consensus mark for Sterling’s earnings for 2022 has increased to $2.80 from $2.63 per share over the past 30 days. The revised projection suggests 30.2% year-over-year growth.



D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI: This leading homebuilder currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. This Texas-based prime homebuilder continues to gain from industry-leading market share, a solid acquisition strategy, a well-stocked supply of land, lots, and homes along with affordable product offerings across multiple brands.



The consensus mark for DHI’s earnings for fiscal 2022 has increased to $15.88 from $15.80 per share over the past seven days. D.R. Horton’s earnings are expected to rise 39.2% year over year in fiscal 2022.

