Aebi Schmidt Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI) reported higher first-quarter 2026 order intake, sales and profitability, with management pointing to strong demand in Europe and the rest of the world, improving walk-in van activity in North America and a record backlog that supports its full-year outlook.

The company said order intake rose 9% from the prior-year period, while order backlog increased 23% to EUR 1.3 billion. Net sales reached EUR 456 million, up 7% on a like-for-like basis, and adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to EUR 33.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 7.3% from 6.9% a year earlier, while net income increased 7% year over year.

Investor Relations Director Simone Grancini noted that all Q1 2025 comparative figures were presented on a combined basis for Aebi Schmidt and the acquired Shyft Group, meaning year-over-year comparisons reflect combined financial information rather than standalone historical results.

Europe Drives Profitability Growth

Group CEO Barend Fruithof said the quarter was marked by “strong order momentum, increased sales, and profitability,” particularly in Europe and the rest of the world. He said the company launched a new brand architecture, completed key facility ramp-ups and positioned itself to execute on its EUR 1.3 billion backlog.

Aebi Schmidt also announced a strategic partnership with Yeti Move, a provider of autonomous and driver-assistance technology, aimed at accelerating autonomous mobility at airports. Fruithof highlighted several major wins across the company’s segments, including a EUR 40 million European airport deal, a $50 million truck body contract, $45 million in orders from multiple state departments of transportation and a $30 million award with an American airport.

Henning Schröder, CEO of Europe and Rest of World, said the segment delivered an “outstanding” first-quarter performance, supported by solid order intake, high net sales and improved profitability. He said the airport and municipal markets showed increasing momentum, while aftersales made a “substantial contribution” to profitability growth.

Schröder said Aebi Schmidt secured a EUR 40 million strategic contract with Paris Airport covering up to 29 airport machines, including a 20-year service agreement. In municipal markets, he cited the launch of the 4-cubic-meter eCleango 550 and continued market share gains by Ladog as drivers of order momentum. Street cleaning demand remained elevated, especially in Southern Europe, while aftersales benefited from post-snowfall demand in Central Europe.

Schröder said Europe and Rest of World profitability rose 201% year over year, driven by improved pricing, higher new-business volumes and aftersales contributions. Chief Financial Officer Marco Portmann later said the segment’s net sales grew organically by 16% and that its adjusted EBITDA roughly tripled from the prior year.

North America Sees Strong Orders, Walk-In Van Recovery

Steffen Schewerda, CEO of North America, said 2026 began with strong order entry and progress on integration, especially in the commercial truck business. He said the airport business remained strong, with more than $30 million of recent awards, including demand for the Badger and P-Series products introduced last year.

Schewerda said the Yeti Move partnership gives Aebi Schmidt exclusive rights to bring Yeti Move’s autonomous technology to airports in the United States. He said the company will integrate the technology into its airport vehicles and take “full ownership of the entire system,” adding during the question-and-answer session that the financial impact would be in the medium and long term, not the short term. He said prototypes are expected to run at airports in the near term.

In North America, backlog rose 29% year over year, supported by an 8% increase in order entry. Schewerda cited strength in airports, chassis, municipal and signs of recovery in walk-in vans. Net sales increased 3.6% year over year on a like-for-like basis, excluding Blue Arc sales from Q1 2025.

Schewerda said walk-in vans continued to improve month by month, while commercial business grew year over year, helped by vertical integration of service bodies. The company also secured a $50 million contract over three years with a leading e-commerce player, beginning with an initial order of several hundred units.

Portmann said the walk-in van recovery began to appear late in 2025 and has broadened across the customer portfolio. He described the recovery as structural after a depressed market over the past two years. He declined to break out the exact share of North American order intake by end market but said walk-in vans represented a sizable part of the more than EUR 300 million in North American orders.

Seasonality and Balance Sheet

Portmann said Aebi Schmidt expects significant improvements in net sales in the second quarter and especially in the second half of 2026, reflecting the company’s typical seasonal pattern. He said the company expects about 45% of revenue in the first half of the year and 55% in the second half.

North America’s adjusted EBITDA margin declined 40 basis points in the first quarter, which Portmann attributed to new facility ramp-up costs and preparations to convert walk-in van orders into revenue beginning in the second quarter. Schewerda said EBITDA should improve sequentially with sales growth during the year.

Net working capital stood at EUR 449 million at the end of March 2026, up EUR 26 million from year-end 2025 but EUR 4 million lower than March 2025. Portmann said the seasonal increase reflected inventory investments to support expected sales growth, partly offset by efficiency gains and better collections. Net debt rose EUR 18 million from year-end to EUR 455 million, and leverage remained stable at 2.88 times. Portmann said the company remains on track to reduce leverage to 2.0 times by year-end 2026.

Guidance Reaffirmed

Aebi Schmidt reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance for net sales of EUR 1.95 billion to EUR 2.15 billion, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 175 million to EUR 195 million and year-end leverage at or below 2 times.

Management said the range of potential revenue outcomes will depend partly on the commercial business, which remains soft and uncertain for the second half. Portmann said airport, municipal and walk-in van backlogs provide visibility, but commercial market development will be a key driver of whether the company lands at the lower or upper end of its revenue guidance.

In response to a question about higher component, oil and freight costs, management said those pressures were already factored into guidance. The company said it had taken measures related to material and commodity price increases, freight costs and aftersales pricing, and did not expect those factors to heavily affect EBITDA guidance.

Fruithof said the company’s priorities remain focused on converting backlog into revenue, realizing merger synergies and expanding profitability. In North America, he pointed to accelerating walk-in van deliveries and increasing throughput at the Chicago super center. In Europe and the rest of the world, he cited factory efficiency programs, pricing initiatives, aftersales expansion and electric municipal vehicle solutions tied to sustainability and fleet transformation.

About Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI)

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

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