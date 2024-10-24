Adyton Resources Gains Support for Island Projects

Adyton Resources Corporation (TSE:ADY) has released an update.

Adyton Resources Corporation has successfully completed the essential Wardens hearings for renewing its exploration licenses for the Fergusson and Feni Island projects in Papua New Guinea. The hearings, which saw strong support from local landowners and stakeholders, are a crucial step for the continuation of Adyton’s exploration and development activities. This development highlights the company’s commitment to advancing its resource projects with local backing.

