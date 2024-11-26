ADX Energy Advances Testing at Welchau Discovery

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy has conducted a flow test on the Steinalm formation in its Welchau-1 discovery well in Upper Austria, revealing most liquid flow from the lower interval. With a 75% economic interest in the Welchau Investment Area, ADX plans further testing on the Reifling formation, which could impact future exploration strategies.

