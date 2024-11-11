ADX Energy Adjusts Director’s Shareholdings

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.
ADX Energy has announced changes in the shareholding interests of its director, John Begg. He has acquired additional shares both directly and indirectly through the company’s Directors’ Share Plan, reflecting a part of his director and consulting fees. This move highlights the company’s strategy to align director interests with shareholder value.
