Advent Technologies Risks Nasdaq Delisting Over Report Delay

May 30, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) has issued an update.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has been notified by Nasdaq that it failed to meet the deadline for its quarterly financial reporting, which could affect its stock market listing status. While this notice doesn’t immediately impact the company’s stock trading, they must submit a compliance plan by June 17, 2024. If Nasdaq approves the plan, Advent Technologies may have until October 14, 2024, to rectify the situation. There’s no guarantee that Nasdaq will accept the plan or that the company will manage to meet the necessary requirements within this extended timeframe.

