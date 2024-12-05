News & Insights

Stocks

Advantech Launches Tender Offer for AURES Technologies

December 05, 2024 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AURES Technologies (FR:ALAUR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Advantech Co., Ltd. is set to initiate a public tender offer for AURES Technologies shares at a proposed price of 6.31 euros per share. The offer, lasting 25 trading days, is subject to approval by the Financial Markets Authority in France. If certain conditions are met, Advantech may pursue a mandatory withdrawal of remaining shares from minority shareholders.

For further insights into FR:ALAUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.