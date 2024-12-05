Advantech Launches Tender Offer for AURES Technologies

AURES Technologies (FR:ALAUR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Advantech Co., Ltd. is set to initiate a public tender offer for AURES Technologies shares at a proposed price of 6.31 euros per share. The offer, lasting 25 trading days, is subject to approval by the Financial Markets Authority in France. If certain conditions are met, Advantech may pursue a mandatory withdrawal of remaining shares from minority shareholders.

For further insights into FR:ALAUR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.