Advancing Diversity through the Alliance for Global Inclusion

As part of its ongoing efforts to drive diversity and inclusion (D+I), Nasdaq has joined four other technology companies – Dell, Intel, NTT DATA and Snap – in a new industry coalition, the Alliance for Global Inclusion, to develop shared D+I metrics to accelerate the adoption and measurement of inclusive business practices.

The coalition’s D+I metrics are based on a global survey that Intel launched in 2020 to determine D+I advancement at 12 major companies. The data covers not only company and global D+I practices, such as educational outreach and access to technology, but also tracking and measurement practices, including hiring bias mitigation training and detailed supplier diversity reporting, among others.

The survey data was then leveraged to form the group’s inclusion index, which offers companies a benchmark to track D+I improvements and to highlight opportunities to enhance outcomes across industries. More specifically, the coalition aims to address four critical areas:

Leadership Representation: Develop representation guidance for board members and senior executive roles reflective of customers and communities served.

Develop representation guidance for board members and senior executive roles reflective of customers and communities served. Inclusive Language: Drive awareness, dialogue and industry-wide change for inclusive language in products and documentation, amplified through partnerships with standards bodies and academic institutions.

Drive awareness, dialogue and industry-wide change for inclusive language in products and documentation, amplified through partnerships with standards bodies and academic institutions. Inclusive Product Development: Commit to leveraging existing intervention points in Artificial Intelligence product development to mitigate bias and embed D+I considerations into the AI product lifecycle.

Commit to leveraging existing intervention points in Artificial Intelligence product development to mitigate bias and embed D+I considerations into the AI product lifecycle. STEM Readiness in Underserved Communities: Increase technology access and partner with wrap-around support services.

“Nasdaq strongly believes in the value of diversity and inclusion, both within the workplace and the marketplace,” said Supriya Jha, Global Head of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Nasdaq. “Our position at the intersection of technology, the capital markets, and the corporate experience gives us a unique vantage point – and a responsibility – to drive these efforts forward. We look forward to serving alongside the other technology leaders in the Alliance as our collective strength can serve as a catalyst to help make these changes possible.”

Nasdaq’s participation in the Alliance for Global Inclusion builds upon its ongoing Commitment to Equality. In addition to publicly disclosing its diversity statistics for the first time last year, Nasdaq pledged to increase investments in its Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging efforts across the global workforce. Its near-term efforts focus on increasing diversity at all levels of the organization and across geographic boundaries, expanding professional training, development and mentorship programs and employee networks, as well as building and developing partnerships with organizations that align with our Purpose of advancing inclusive growth and prosperity.

By participating in the coalition, Nasdaq furthers its efforts through the group’s commitment to providing tangible, innovative solutions to the industry’s historical shortcoming regarding diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The coalition firmly believes that the adoption of inclusive business practices across industries can be accelerated through transparency and collaboration.

The Alliance for Global Inclusion plans to gather at least twice a year to track the status of each of the four critical pillars and assess the index data. The coalition is welcoming new companies to join and will administer the next survey in the Fall of 2021. To learn more about how to join the alliance, visit https://www.allianceforglobalinclusion.com.