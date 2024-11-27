Advanced Systems Automation Unveils New Rights Issue Plan

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has announced a new rights cum warrants issue, allowing shareholders to purchase three rights shares for every two existing shares, along with two warrants for every three rights shares subscribed. This strategic move, approved at the recent extraordinary general meeting, is aimed at bolstering the company’s capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The company has also appointed Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. as the warrant agent for this initiative.

