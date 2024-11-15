News & Insights

Advanced Systems Automation Reshuffles Board Leadership

November 15, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has announced significant changes to its board, appointing Mr. Seah Chong Hoe as the new Chairman and Mr. Ling Chung Yee, Roy as the Lead Independent Director. These leadership changes, effective from November 14, 2024, are poised to steer the company towards its strategic goals. Investors might find these developments crucial as they reflect the company’s evolving governance structure.

