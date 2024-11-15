Advanced Systems Automation Reshuffles Board Leadership

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has announced significant changes to its board, appointing Mr. Seah Chong Hoe as the new Chairman and Mr. Ling Chung Yee, Roy as the Lead Independent Director. These leadership changes, effective from November 14, 2024, are poised to steer the company towards its strategic goals. Investors might find these developments crucial as they reflect the company’s evolving governance structure.

For further insights into SG:WJ9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.