Advanced Micro Devices vs. Texas Instruments: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices is rapidly expanding into artificial intelligence infrastructure and high-performance computing.

Texas Instruments maintains a massive, diversified portfolio of analog and embedded chips serving 100,000 customers.

Which semiconductor stock deserves a spot in your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) represent two different ways to play the semiconductor market. Choosing between them depends on whether you prefer high-growth expansion or a steady, diversified chip manufacturer.

AMD focuses on high-performance processors and artificial intelligence accelerators for data centers and gaming. Texas Instruments designs analog chips that manage power and signals in everything from cars to industrial machinery. Comparing these two helps identify which aligns with your personal risk tolerance and growth goals.

The case for Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices focuses on high-performance computing through its processors and graphics units. The company expanded its presence in the artificial intelligence infrastructure market by acquiring ZT Systems and MEXT. It relies on a few major partners like Microsoft and Sony, meaning customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $34.6 billion, representing a significant 34.3% increase over the previous year. This growth helped the business generate a net income of approximately $4.3 billion. The net margin, which measures how much of each dollar earned becomes profit, was roughly 12.5% during this period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.1x, indicating that total debt is very low compared to shareholder equity. The current ratio is approximately 2.9x, indicating the company has nearly three times the short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities. Free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital expenditures, reached about $6.7 billion. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 21.2% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments operates a massive catalog of analog and embedded chips used in industrial, automotive, and personal electronics. The company serves more than 100,000 customers globally, which reduces its exposure to any single client. It has shifted toward a direct sales model to build deeper ties with engineers and manufacturers among semiconductor stocks globally.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of roughly $17.7 billion, which is a 13.0% increase from the prior year. Net income for the period was approximately $5.0 billion. The net margin was a robust 28.3%, reflecting the long-term profitability of its specialized chip portfolio.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.9x, showing how much the company uses borrowing relative to equity. The current ratio is approximately 4.4x, suggesting the company maintains a large cushion of short-term assets. Free cash flow for the year was nearly $2.6 billion, helping support its long-term manufacturing investments.

Risk profile comparison

AMD faces volatility from export controls, particularly U.S. government regulations on shipping high-end AI chips to China. The company depends on third-party foundries like TSMC (NYSE:TSM) for manufacturing, which creates risks related to supply constraints and capacity allocation. It also faces fierce competition from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its core processor and AI accelerator markets.

Texas Instruments faces intense pricing pressure from global competitors that may receive government incentives in Asia. Its business is highly sensitive to the economic cycles of the industrial and automotive markets, where demand can fluctuate suddenly. Furthermore, its heavy investment in internal manufacturing leads to high depreciation costs and financial sensitivity if factories are not fully utilized.

Valuation comparison

Texas Instruments appears cheaper because it trades at a lower forward P/E (price relative to future earnings estimates) and P/S ratio (price relative to sales).

Metric Advanced Micro Devices Texas Instruments Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 69.5x 38.3x 357.0x P/S ratio 24.4x 15.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The demand for semiconductors is growing rapidly, and both of these companies stand to benefit. Which stock is the better buy in 2026?

AMD’s data center business has fueled strong revenue growth. It’s been steadily expanding its presence in AI accelerators and processors, gaining ground on larger rivals. If that momentum continues, AMD appears well positioned to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth in the years ahead. However, investors may find that its rich valuation leaves no room for errors, and it must continue to work very hard to compete with rivals such as Nvidia.

Texas Instruments isn’t quite as centered on the AI sector. It focuses on chips used across many industries, including factory equipment and automobiles. This does include AI data centers, but mostly in the realm of power management. Texas Instruments has also posted solid results, and unlike AMD, it manufactures its own chips rather than outsourcing production. Also unlike AMD, Texas Instruments pays a dividend.

AMD offers more upside, while Texas Instruments provides a steadier, more conservative investment. However, there are so many factors involved in the success of chipmakers and other players in the AI sector that, if it were my money, I’d put it into an ETF that invests broadly in a diverse selection of tech-related companies instead.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.