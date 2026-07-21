Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel: What the Revenue Trajectories of These Artificial Intelligence Companies Tell Investors

Key Points

Intel currently generates higher overall revenue than Advanced Micro Devices, though the gap has steadily narrowed over recent quarters.

Advanced Micro Devices generally demonstrates more consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, while Intel experiences a much more volatile top-line trajectory across the tracked periods.

Investors should carefully watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to narrow or begins to widen again in upcoming reporting periods.

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Advanced Micro Devices: Consistent Top-Line Revenue Expansion

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) primarily generates revenue by developing x86 microprocessors, graphics processing units, and custom system-on-chip components for original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, and independent distributors.

It recently announced a $10 billion investment in the Taiwan manufacturing ecosystem alongside new processor production, and for the quarter ended March 28, 2026, it reported 14% net income margin.

Intel: Defending Its Top-Line Revenue Baseline

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) primarily generates revenue by designing central processing units, discrete graphics processing units, networking components, and wafer fabrication services for original equipment manufacturers and cloud service providers.

While announcing a $5.7 billion capital investment to expand its manufacturing campus in Ireland and appointing new segment leaders, it reported -28% net income margin for the quarter ended March 28, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a critical starting point for investors evaluating a business because it represents the total unadjusted money flowing in from primary operations. This metric reveals whether an organization is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.

Comparing Quarterly Revenue for Advanced Micro Devices and Intel

Quarter (Period End) Advanced Micro Devices Revenue Intel Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $5.8 billion $12.8 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $6.8 billion $13.3 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $7.7 billion $14.3 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $7.4 billion $12.7 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $7.7 billion $12.9 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $9.2 billion $13.7 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $10.3 billion $13.7 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $10.3 billion $13.6 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 17, 2026.

Foolish Take

Tracking the revenue trends for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel reveals that AMD’s sales are steadily catching up to the veteran semiconductor chipmaker over time. This is a surprising development considering AMD was once known for high-end graphics processing units (GPUs) for video games while Intel was the dominant force behind the personal computing boom.

That changed when GPUs became a key component for the artificial intelligence sector. Intel missed the boat on GPUs while AMD prospered. That said, another shift in sales may be around the corner.

Intel’s missteps under previous leadership are being rectified by new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who helped the company orchestrate new foundry deals and partnerships, such as its multi-year collaboration with Google parent Alphabet. This is illustrated by the company’s 7% year-over-year increase in revenue for its fiscal first quarter ended March 28. For fiscal Q2, Intel expects sales to come in between $13.8 billion and $14.8 billion, which represents a year-over-year increase, as well as quarterly sequential growth.

AMD is battling back Intel’s threat with the announcement of an expanded partnership with Microsoft on July 20. Its stock remains over $500 per share while Intel has dropped below $100 as of July 20 in a sign that Wall Street is more confident in AMD’s ability to continue its current success compared to Intel’s ongoing turnaround efforts.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Intel, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Intel, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.