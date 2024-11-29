News & Insights

Advanced Health Intelligence Reports AGM Success and Future Plans

November 29, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX:AHI) announced that all resolutions from their recent Annual General Meeting were passed, except for Resolution 1, which awaits further consideration of the 2024 Annual Report. The company continues to lead in digital healthcare innovation with its smartphone-based health assessment technologies, aiming to revolutionize health management at a population scale.

