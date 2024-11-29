Advanced Health Intelligence Reports AGM Success and Future Plans

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (ASX:AHI) announced that all resolutions from their recent Annual General Meeting were passed, except for Resolution 1, which awaits further consideration of the 2024 Annual Report. The company continues to lead in digital healthcare innovation with its smartphone-based health assessment technologies, aiming to revolutionize health management at a population scale.

For further insights into AU:AHI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.