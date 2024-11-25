Advanced Health Intelligence Delays Annual Report Release

Advanced Human Imaging Ltd. (AU:AHI) has released an update.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (ASX:AHI) has announced a delay in the release of its 2024 Annual Report due to technical accounting issues, affecting its upcoming AGM scheduled for November 29, 2024. The meeting will proceed but will be adjourned to address the pending report, expected by late December, with the AGM resuming in January 2025. Despite the delay, all other business matters will be addressed as planned.

