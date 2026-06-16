Advanced Energy (AEIS) Moves 4.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Advanced Energy Industries AEIS shares soared 4.6% in the last trading session to close at $370.66. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Advanced Energy is benefiting from rising AI-related demand in data center power and from a strengthening semiconductor outlook, where customer acceptance of eVoS, eVerest and NavX supports share gains over time.

This maker of power-conversion products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.12 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +41.3%. Revenues are expected to be $544 million, up 23.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Advanced Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AEIS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Advanced Energy belongs to the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry. Another stock from the same industry, ASML ASML, closed the last trading session 1.6% higher at $1892.66. Over the past month, ASML has returned 24.1%.

ASML's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1% over the past month to $8.01. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +76%. ASML currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.