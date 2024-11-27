News & Insights

Stocks
ADZZF

Advance Residence Secures Loan with Rate Swap Strategy

November 27, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Advance Residence Investment (JP:3269) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Advance Residence Investment Corporation, Japan’s largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties, has secured a 2,500 million yen long-term loan. To mitigate interest rate risks, the company set a fixed rate for part of the loan and entered an interest rate swap for the floating rate portion. This move underscores its strategy to maintain stable dividends and income from its extensive portfolio of rental apartments.

For further insights into JP:3269 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADZZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.