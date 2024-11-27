Advance Residence Secures Loan with Rate Swap Strategy

Advance Residence Investment (JP:3269) has released an update.
Advance Residence Investment Corporation, Japan’s largest J-REIT specializing in residential properties, has secured a 2,500 million yen long-term loan. To mitigate interest rate risks, the company set a fixed rate for part of the loan and entered an interest rate swap for the floating rate portion. This move underscores its strategy to maintain stable dividends and income from its extensive portfolio of rental apartments.
