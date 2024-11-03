Advance Metals Acquires Promising Silver Project in Mexico

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Advance Metals Limited has completed due diligence on acquiring the Yoquivo High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico from Golden Minerals, setting the stage for exploration and development activities. This acquisition, secured on favorable terms, promises significant potential with extensive prior drilling showing promising results. The company is now focused on securing the necessary permits to commence a confirmatory drilling program.

For further insights into AU:AVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.