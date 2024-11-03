News & Insights

Advance Metals Acquires Promising Silver Project in Mexico

November 03, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Advance Metals Limited has completed due diligence on acquiring the Yoquivo High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico from Golden Minerals, setting the stage for exploration and development activities. This acquisition, secured on favorable terms, promises significant potential with extensive prior drilling showing promising results. The company is now focused on securing the necessary permits to commence a confirmatory drilling program.

