News & Insights

Stocks

Advance Metals Acquires High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico

October 29, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Advance Metals Limited has announced the acquisition of the Yoquivo High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico, boasting an estimated 17.23 million ounces of silver. This strategic move comes amid soaring silver prices, potentially enhancing the company’s portfolio and market appeal. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact the company’s future valuation and growth prospects.

For further insights into AU:AVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.