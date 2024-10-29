Advance Metals Acquires High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Advance Metals Limited has announced the acquisition of the Yoquivo High-Grade Silver Project in Mexico, boasting an estimated 17.23 million ounces of silver. This strategic move comes amid soaring silver prices, potentially enhancing the company’s portfolio and market appeal. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could impact the company’s future valuation and growth prospects.

