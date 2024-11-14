News & Insights

Advance Auto Parts reports Q3 EPS (4c), consensus 52c

November 14, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $2.15B, consensus $2.67B. “We are pleased to have made progress on our strategic actions, including the completion of the sale of Worldpac and a comprehensive operational productivity review of our business,” said Shane O’Kelly, president and chief executive officer. “We are charting a clear path forward and introducing a new three-year financial plan, with a focus on executing core retail fundamentals to improve the productivity of all our assets and to create shareholder value.”

