ADUS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp (Symbol: ADUS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $111.95, changing hands as high as $112.48 per share. Addus HomeCare Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADUS's low point in its 52 week range is $88.96 per share, with $136.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.