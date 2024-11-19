News & Insights

Aduro Clean Technologies Partners with Zeton for Pilot Plant

November 19, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Aduro Clean Technologies (TSE:ACT) has released an update.

Aduro Clean Technologies has partnered with Zeton to design and build a pilot plant for converting waste plastics into valuable chemicals, marking a significant step towards commercialization. This initiative highlights Aduro’s focus on scalable solutions, leveraging Zeton’s expertise in pilot plant fabrication. The plant will be pivotal in testing Aduro’s technology, tailored to handle diverse plastic waste feedstocks.

