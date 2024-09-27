ADTRAN Solutions to Upgrade 1&1 Versatel Fiber Network: Stock to Gain?

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently secured a contract for an undisclosed amount to help modernize the fiber optic network of 1&1 Versatel. Per the deal, ADTRAN FSP 3000 open optical transport technology will be utilized by one of Germany's largest fiber-optic networks to provide comprehensive and tailored telecommunication solutions to users.



The multi-million-euro investment will also witness the deployment of ADTRAN’s ALM fiber monitoring solution that offers real-time network assurance for swift and proactive maintenance responses.

How ADTN Solutions Will Help 1&1 Versatel

ADTRAN FSP 3000 open optical transport technology will help 1&1 Versatel expand its network capacity by facilitating parallel data transmission across multiple wavelengths, each supporting up to 800Gbit/s data speed. The ramp-up of fiber infrastructure across approximately 65,000 kilometers will help enhance high-performance broadband connectivity by connecting long-haul routes to its data centers nationwide.



In addition, ADTRAN’s ALM fiber monitoring solution will help 1&1 Versatel with automated, real-time network oversight, minimizing downtime and ensuring service resilience to cater to the rising digital demands of businesses and public authorities across Germany.

Will ADTN Stock Benefit From the Deployment?

For ADTRAN, the deployment presents an opportunity to showcase its open, scalable technology in a real-world setting. By addressing the unique challenges of fiber optic networks, the company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in fiber access solutions. The deal also underscores its commitment to fostering digital inclusion across Germany, as 1&1 Versatel plans to roll out this technology at more than 135 locations this year, covering approximately 250 individual fiber optic connections across 75 key traffic routes. The collaboration is likely to propel the stock on incremental revenue generation and inducement of similar deals from other carriers in the future.



The stock has gained 8.8% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 13.5%.



ADTN Zacks Rank

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



