Adtran Q3 Adj. Operating Margin Within View; Revenue Below Forecast

October 17, 2023 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN), a communications services provider, Tuesday said its third-quarter preliminary non-GAAP operating margin was in line with guidance, while revenue fell below the guidance range.

For the quarter, preliminary non-GAAP operating margin was negative 1.9 percent and within the upper half of the guidance range of negative 5.0 percent to 0.0 percent.

Preliminary GAAP revenue was $272.3 million, 1 percent below the lower end of the guidance range of $275 million to $305 million.

The company said total customer count continued to grow in the third quarter of 2023.

The final results for the three month period will be released as planned on November 06.

