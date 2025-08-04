ADTRAN Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN):

Earnings: -$20.53 million in Q2 vs. -$49.67 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q2 vs. -$0.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ADTRAN Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.26 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Revenue: $265.07 million in Q2 vs. $225.99 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $270 M to $280 M

The company expects revenue to be within a range of $270.0 million to $280.0 million and non-GAAP operating margin to be 3.0% to 7.0% for the third quarter of 2025.

