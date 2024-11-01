Adtran enters California connectivity collaboration with Sonic Fiber

Adtran (ADTN) announced its strategic collaboration with Sonic Fiber Internet to bring 50Gbit/s passive optical network (50G PON) connectivity to California. The company said, “The partnership is a proactive step to ensure Sonic continues to deliver ultra-fast broadband services that meet the growing demand for higher capacity and faster speeds across the US. By leveraging Adtran’s 50G PON technology, Sonic aims to lead the industry in connectivity standards for both residential and business customers, enabling a range of applications from smart home integration and advanced entertainment streaming to frictionless remote work and high-speed business connectivity. The technology coexists with GPON and XGS-PON, providing a seamless and cost-efficient upgrade path with no service disruption, while future-proofing the network and ensuring scalability for evolving digital needs. It also supports Combo PON setups, integrating multiple generations of fiber technology to fully maximize deployment flexibility.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADTN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.