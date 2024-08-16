ADTRAN (ADTN) Fiber Technology to Help Bridge Digital Divide

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN has partnered with PhireLink to deploy its cutting-edge fiber access technology, aiming to bring high-quality broadband services to underserved rural communities in Louisiana. The collaboration with this rural broadband Internet service provider marks a significant step toward bridging the digital divide in the region, ensuring that residents in even the most remote areas have access to reliable, high-speed Internet.



PhireLink has leveraged ADTRAN's Mosaic One software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform and the Intellifi connected home solution to create a robust, scalable network. This AI-driven platform enables PhireLink to efficiently expand its services while delivering critical public services such as remote learning and telemedicine. Moreover, the deployment is expected to stimulate economic growth by providing the necessary infrastructure for local businesses and communities to thrive.



The deployment also includes ADTRAN's Combo PON solution, featuring a 10Gbit/s optical line terminal and the SDX 600 Series optical network terminals. These technologies, combined with ADTRAN’s Intellifi Wi-Fi 6 gateways, provide PhireLink with the tools to offer an exceptional in-home Wi-Fi experience. By enabling customer service representatives to resolve connectivity issues remotely, ADTRAN's platform enhances operational efficiency and ensures a superior user experience for end customers.



For ADTRAN, this partnership with PhireLink presents a valuable opportunity to showcase its open, scalable technology in a real-world setting. By addressing the unique challenges of rural broadband deployment, ADTRAN strengthens its position as a leader in fiber access solutions. This collaboration not only expands the company’s market reach but also underscores its commitment to fostering digital inclusion.

