ADTN & 6WIND Join Forces to Deliver Virtualized Broadband Solutions

ADTRAN, Inc. ADTN recently announced that it has entered into a partnership with 6WIND to integrate the latter’s virtual broadband network gateway (vBNG) and virtual carrier-grade NAT (vCGNAT) capabilities into its Mosaic software suite solution. This collaboration will likely provide Communication Service Providers (CSPs) a more agile, scalable and cost-effective way to manage subscriber authentication, routing and traffic handling, ensuring that their customers continue to experience reliable, high-performance broadband services.

Digging Deep Into ADTN-6WIND Collaboration

In the era of advanced digitalization and growing usage of 5G, IoT and cloud, CSPs and enterprises are witnessing the need for cohesive, software-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly across the network. 6WIND’s vBNG, built on advanced virtualization technology, empowers efficient bandwidth expansion, rapid service rollout and support for distributed edge architectures. Meanwhile, its vCGNAT offering facilitates a smooth transition to Internet Protocol version 6 without any proprietary hardware, paving the way for a more agile and cost-effective network infrastructure.



Combined with ADTRAN’s fiber access platforms and Mosaic software, the solutions will likely deliver multigigabit throughput, non-blocking Broadband Network Gateway performance, and fully automated subscriber management, ensuring robust performance without requiring specialized integration work. Unlike traditional fixed-capacity appliances, it offers scalable, carrier-grade performance with minimal investment, supporting a wide range of network sizes from small-scale deployments to systems serving millions of subscribers.



It also incorporates critical broadband functions, including Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service, Carrier Grade Network Address Translation and dynamic routing to deliver carrier-grade performance with low latency and high throughput.

Does ADTN Stand to Gain From the Collaboration?

ADTRAN’s comprehensive portfolio is a competitive differentiator with a wide array of flexible software and hardware network solutions and services that enable operators to transition to a fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future. The open microservices architecture of the Mosaic Cloud Platform provides network management and software-defined networking control for the entire access network. To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and enable customers to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, solutions integration and managed services.



With integrated deployment support and professional services, this latest solution is expected to simplify operations, improve network control and help service providers scale while delivering high-quality broadband connectivity. The success of this deal is likely to propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and inducement of similar deals from other carriers in the future.

ADTN Stock Price Performance

Shares of ADTRAN have gained 66.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



