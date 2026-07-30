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ADT

ADT Posts Lower Net Income From Continuing Operations In Q2

July 30, 2026 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ADT Inc. (ADT) announced financial results for the second quarter, reporting a net income of $155 million, or $0.19 a share, from continuing operations compared to $168 million, or $0.19 a share, in 2025.

Adjusted income from continuing operations totaled $180 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $191 million, or $0.23 per share, in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations declined to $671 million from last year's $674 million.

Total revenue for the period was $1,312 million, up from $1,287 million in the prior year.

The company anticipates total revenue and adjusted EPS growth of about 2 percent in 2026 versus prior year.

In the pre-market hours, ADT is trading at $7.23, down 2.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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