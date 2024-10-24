News & Insights

Adslot Ltd Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd, a leading company in automating digital advertising, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting set for November 26 in Sydney. The meeting will discuss the company’s progress in enhancing trading efficiencies in the $80 billion online display advertising market. Adslot’s technology platform continues to support media buyers and sellers globally, driving growth and innovation in the industry.

