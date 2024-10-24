Adslot Ltd Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd, a leading company in automating digital advertising, has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting set for November 26 in Sydney. The meeting will discuss the company’s progress in enhancing trading efficiencies in the $80 billion online display advertising market. Adslot’s technology platform continues to support media buyers and sellers globally, driving growth and innovation in the industry.

For further insights into AU:ADS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.