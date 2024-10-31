News & Insights

Stocks

Adriatic Metals Sees Shift in Major Holdings

October 31, 2024 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adriatic Metals Plc (GB:ADT1) has released an update.

Adriatic Metals Plc has reported a change in major holdings, with Helikon Investments Limited adjusting its financial instruments, resulting in a total voting rights percentage of 18.08%. This shift in voting rights, primarily through cash-settled equity swaps, highlights strategic financial maneuvers that could impact the company’s market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:ADT1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.