Adrad Holdings Reports Resilience and Strategic Growth

October 22, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Adrad Holdings Limited (AU:AHL) has released an update.

Adrad Holdings Ltd showcased resilience in its 2024 financial results, overcoming challenges such as inflation and a tight labor market to achieve year-on-year revenue growth. The company has undergone a strategic organizational restructure to enhance operational effectiveness, focusing on its Heat Transfer Solutions and Distribution business units. With new leadership and expanded production capabilities in Thailand and Australia, Adrad is poised for future growth and innovation, particularly in its Alufin product development.

