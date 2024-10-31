Adomos SA Reports Significant Financial Decline and Leadership Change

Adomos SA (FR:ALADO) has released an update.

Adomos SA has unveiled its semesterly financial results for the first half of 2024, revealing a significant decline in operating income and a net loss, amid ongoing judicial recovery procedures. The company’s equity has also decreased substantially, highlighting financial challenges. Adomos has appointed a new general director as part of its strategic adjustments.

