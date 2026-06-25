Adobe vs. Datadog: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Adobe maintains a massive cash flow profile and dominant position in the creative and document software markets.

Datadog continues to deliver high revenue growth as businesses expand their complex cloud computing infrastructures.

Should investors prioritize the proven profitability of a legacy giant or the rapid expansion of a cloud-native disruptor?

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Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) represent two different ways to play the software market. Deciding between a steady cash generator and a high-growth disruptor requires careful consideration of their 2026 outlooks.

Adobe is the established leader in creative software, while Datadog provides critical monitoring tools for modern cloud infrastructure. Investors often compare them because they both rely on subscription models for revenue. However, they operate in different stages of maturity and serve distinct needs within the enterprise technology landscape today.

The case for Adobe

Adobe sells creative and document management tools to a global base of creators, business professionals, and marketing teams. As a major player among tech stocks, it uses an integrated platform strategy through its Creative Cloud and Experience Cloud segments. Recently, the company has focused on freemium models to drive adoption of its new generative artificial intelligence tools among its diverse customer base of creators and nonprofits.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $23.8 billion, up approximately 10.5% from the previous year. The company reported net income of roughly $7.1 billion for the same period. This resulted in a healthy net margin of 30.0%, which is a metric that measures how much profit a company keeps for every dollar of sales.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 0.6x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, which shows how a company finances its assets. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to liabilities to measure liquidity, is approximately 1.0x. For FY 2025, free cash flow was approximately $9.9 billion, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital expenditures.

The case for Datadog

Datadog offers a cloud-based platform for observability and security, helping teams monitor their digital infrastructure. The company uses a land-and-expand model to serve approximately 32,700 customers worldwide. Its platform is designed to be cloud-agnostic, meaning it works across different providers such as Amazon and Microsoft.

During FY 2025, revenue was nearly $3.4 billion, up approximately 27.7% from the prior year. The company generated a net income of roughly $107.7 million, following a larger profit in the previous fiscal year. This led to a net margin of close to 3.1%, reflecting its current focus on reinvesting to expand markets across public and private cloud environments.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was nearly 3.4x, suggesting a strong ability to cover short-term debts. The debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.4x, indicating that the company uses relatively little debt compared to its equity. For FY 2025, free cash flow totaled nearly $1.0 billion.

Risk profile comparison

Adobe faces scrutiny over its subscription cancellation practices, recently settling a $75 million lawsuit with regulators. The sudden resignation of its CFO in June 2026 also adds uncertainty to its leadership team. Additionally, the company must defend its market share against AI-native startups and incumbents such as Microsoft while navigating global regulations, including the EU AI Act.

Datadog operates in a crowded market against giants such as Alphabet and Cisco, as well as major cloud providers. The company must constantly innovate to avoid technological obsolescence, especially as generative artificial intelligence changes how engineers monitor systems. Security is also a major concern, as any data breach could harm its reputation and lead to legal liabilities.

Valuation comparison

Adobe appears significantly more affordable based on its forward P/E, which compares the current stock price to future earnings estimates. Meanwhile, Datadog trades at a higher P/S ratio, which measures the stock price relative to total revenue.

Metric Adobe Datadog Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.1x 90.9x 36.4x P/S ratio 3.3x 22.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Adobe and Datadog are both tech companies that generate revenue from customer subscriptions. But they serve different customer needs, and their stocks appeal to different types of investors.

Adobe is a well-known business that’s been around for 44 years, which is forever in the tech industry. Most people became acquainted with the company through its PDF software, but it has expanded over the years into a suite of products that now incorporates AI. It’s been a highly profitable business, with strong cash flow and a very sticky user base. It is currently trading at a significant discount while investors wait to see how well it can monetize its AI tools and deal with the recent turnover in its executive leadership.

Datadog is a much newer company, but it has become a leader in cloud migration, IT infrastructure monitoring, and AI workload management. It has been outperforming the broader software sector, generating strong revenue growth, and its stock price has been on an upward trajectory. Its major drawback is its current valuation, because its recent success seems to be priced in.

Despite its high valuation and potential volatility in the software sector, Datadog's stock could reward investors with continued earnings growth. But value investors may find Adobe more appealing, as it appears to be trading at a significant discount despite its strong business fundamentals.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe and Datadog. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.