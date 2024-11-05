News & Insights

Admiralty Resources Director Boosts Shareholdings

November 05, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Admiralty Resources NL (AU:ADY) has released an update.

Admiralty Resources NL has announced a significant increase in the holdings of its director, Mrs. Jian Barclay, who, through 3D Pencil Pty Ltd, has acquired over 7.7 million fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition is part of the company’s recent Entitlement Offer, raising her total indirect holdings to over 20.4 million shares. Investors may find this move indicative of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

