ADM Appoints Jeff Rowe As COO

(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM), an agricultural commodities and nutrition company, on Monday appointed Jeff Rowe as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective August 17.

The newly created role is intended to strengthen the company's leadership team and support its growth strategy and business priorities.

The company said that Rowe will oversee the company's commercial businesses, global manufacturing operations, and research and development activities, reporting to the Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Juan Luciano.

Rowe joins the company from Syngenta Group, where he has served as Chief Executive Officer since January 2024.

In the pre-market trading, ADM is 0.07% lesser at $85.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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