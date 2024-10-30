News & Insights

Aditxt Enters Major Investment Agreement with Evofem

October 30, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Aditxt, Inc. ( (ADTX) ) has issued an update.

Aditxt, Inc. has entered a significant investment agreement with Evofem Biosciences to purchase shares of Evofem’s Series F-1 Convertible Preferred Stock, aiming to bolster its innovative health solutions portfolio. This move is part of Aditxt’s broader strategy to enhance its programs in immune and precision health while expanding into public and women’s health sectors. The collaboration underscores a commitment to bringing groundbreaking health innovations to market, addressing urgent health challenges, and ensuring that women have access to non-hormonal birth control options like Phexxi®, showcasing Aditxt’s dedication to democratizing healthcare solutions.

Learn more about ADTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

