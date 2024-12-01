News & Insights

Adisyn Ltd Teams Up with M&T for Semiconductor Innovation

December 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd’s 2D Generation has partnered with M&T Semiconductor to accelerate the commercialization of its pioneering semiconductor technology. This collaboration aims to secure strategic partnerships and licensing deals, leveraging M&T’s extensive industry experience and connections. The focus is on advancing 2D Generation’s innovative graphene coating solution, which promises enhanced semiconductor performance and efficiency.

