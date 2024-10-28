News & Insights

Stocks

Adisyn Ltd Director Expands Shareholding Significantly

October 28, 2024 — 11:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Shane Wee, a director at Adisyn Ltd, significantly increased his indirect holdings by acquiring over 6.2 million fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition, valued at $205,019.20, was approved by shareholders as a settlement for outstanding director fees and loans. The move reflects a substantial boost in Mr. Wee’s stake in the company, highlighting his confidence in Adisyn’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:AI1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.