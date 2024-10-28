Adisyn Ltd Director Expands Shareholding Significantly

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Shane Wee, a director at Adisyn Ltd, significantly increased his indirect holdings by acquiring over 6.2 million fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition, valued at $205,019.20, was approved by shareholders as a settlement for outstanding director fees and loans. The move reflects a substantial boost in Mr. Wee’s stake in the company, highlighting his confidence in Adisyn’s future prospects.

